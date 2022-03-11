CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.63

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 65064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.
CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.