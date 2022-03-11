Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

