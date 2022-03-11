Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.10. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5,321 shares traded.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

