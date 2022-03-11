CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.60. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 4,597,124 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.