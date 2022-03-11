Centric Swap (CNS) 1-Day Volume Tops $795,479.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $795,479.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.48 or 0.06593641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.13 or 1.00102268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

