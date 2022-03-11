Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Purchases 193 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.25).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).
Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 76.52 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 23,325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.09. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
