Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Purchases 193 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.25).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 76.52 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 23,325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.09. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

