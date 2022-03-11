Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

