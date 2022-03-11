Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $23.23 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.