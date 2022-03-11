Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,665. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

