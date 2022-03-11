Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

