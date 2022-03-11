Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.