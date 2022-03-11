Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

