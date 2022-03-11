CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEVA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,901.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.