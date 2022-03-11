CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of CF stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

