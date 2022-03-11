CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 8.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.41 and last traded at $85.50. 42,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,358,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CF Industries by 118,727.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

