Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

