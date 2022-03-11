Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

