Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $98.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

