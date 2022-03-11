Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chewy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $38.37 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

