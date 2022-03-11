CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 748 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

BK stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

