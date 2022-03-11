CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

