CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $929,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $686.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,815. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $871.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

