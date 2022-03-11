CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $20.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 899,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $90.90 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

