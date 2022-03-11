CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $155.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

