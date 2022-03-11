Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 8,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $507.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

