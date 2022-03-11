Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 8,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $507.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.