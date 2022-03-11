Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

PLCE traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $54.31. 836,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,321. The stock has a market cap of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

