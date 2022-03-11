Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.
PLCE traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $54.31. 836,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,321. The stock has a market cap of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
