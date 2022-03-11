China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Up 24.4%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 599,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 392,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Dongsheng International (CDSG)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.