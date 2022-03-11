ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 72,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

