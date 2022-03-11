CIBC Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.12.

SJ stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.93. 116,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$37.69 and a 1 year high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

