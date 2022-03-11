CIBC Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.78.

AP.UN stock opened at C$47.13 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$39.80 and a 12 month high of C$47.48. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

