Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineworld Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 34.35 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a market cap of £471.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.64). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.57.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

