Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT) Insider Edward (Ted) Pretty Purchases 1,030,250 Shares

Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ted) Pretty acquired 1,030,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,786.50 ($19,552.19).

Edward (Ted) Pretty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Edward (Ted) Pretty purchased 934,875 shares of Cipherpoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,502.13 ($15,694.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cipherpoint Limited provides solutions that help businesses and governments identify, protect, and control access to sensitive information in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore. It offers cp.Discover, a sharepoint compliance and sensitive data discovery tool; cp.Protect, a suite of integrated data protection, advanced encryption, and privacy compliance solutions for Microsoft sharepoint, sharepoint online, onedrive, and windows file servers; and cp.OEM, a capability that packages core modules with REST APIs ready for developers to integrate into applications to provide discovery, classification, access control, encryption, and auditing of content.

