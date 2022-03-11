Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

