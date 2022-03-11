Citigroup Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $18.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Manitowoc stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

