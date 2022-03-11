Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. 5,555,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

