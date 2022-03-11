Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

