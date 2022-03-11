City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of CIO opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 46.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 85.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in City Office REIT by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

