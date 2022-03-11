CL King Lowers American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $23.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CL King from $32.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

