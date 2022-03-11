Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.12. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,632 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

