Claudius E. Iv Watts Purchases 4,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

