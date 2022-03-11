Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 463,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,130. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.