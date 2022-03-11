CMC Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.29. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 135,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 99,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,560,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

