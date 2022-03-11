Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 615.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,993. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

