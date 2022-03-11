Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $161.99

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.99, but opened at $172.75. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $176.45, with a volume of 52,780 shares traded.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.71. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

