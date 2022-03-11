Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $161.99

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.99, but opened at $172.75. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $176.45, with a volume of 52,780 shares traded.
COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.71. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
