ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $11.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,565,431,731 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

