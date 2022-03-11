Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 229.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

