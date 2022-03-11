Comerica Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

TPH opened at $22.23 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

