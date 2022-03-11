Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

