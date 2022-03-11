Comerica Bank Sells 15,723 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chemours by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chemours by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

