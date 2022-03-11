Comerica Bank Sells 683 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

